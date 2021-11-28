Sixth annual Panama City Beach Marathon to kick off on Saturday

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Panama City Beach Marathon is coming back.

The Boston Marathon qualifier is set to be held Saturday, December 4. The race will be 26.2 miles and will begin and end in Pier Park.

The event is presented by Visit Panama City Beach and the Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce. It will also benefit the Haney Technical Center in Lynn Haven.

It will feature varying races, including a marathon (26.2 miles), a half-marathon (13.1 miles), a 5K and a kid’s fun run.

Online registration closes on Thursday, December 2 at 11:00 p.m. There will be no race day registration.

Learn more about the event and how to register.

