PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Sunday afternoon after an apparent shooting near the Waffle House on Front Beach Road.

The apparent shooting comes one day after several beach businesses closed rather than serve unruly and large Spring Break crowds.

According to witnesses on scene, two individuals were in handcuffs and multiple law enforcement cars and ambulances were in the area. Parts of the roadway have been shut down as well.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.



