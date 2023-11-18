PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Which local sheriff’s office has the best sharpshooter?

Marksmen from three different departments tried to find that answer today during a Sporting Clay Tournament.



All of the proceeds are going to help a Freeport-based nonprofit.

The sound of this gunfire is also the sound money to the Westonwood Ranch.

Deputies from Bay, Walton, and Okaloosa counties met at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shooting range Friday for the second annual Westenwood Ranch Sporting Clay Shoot.

The Freeport-based non-profit helps teens and young adults with autism and other developmental-related disabilities.

The organization was founded in 2017 by Lindy Wood, who named it after her son Weston.

“He’s the heartbeat behind the mission,” Wood said. “He was diagnosed with severe autism at the age of two.”

When they opened their doors in 2018 Westwood Ranch had three participants. Today, they have nearly 50.

Even with the growing demand, Wood said it’s important that they keep the cost to participate low.

“We worked really hard on our fundraising because we are not a financial burden,” Wood said. “The families, we provide these services at low and extremely reduced costs because, you know, having a child with special needs is expensive and all around so we’re really coming alongside families and saying, you know, we want to give you a high level of service.”

Wood said they expect the sport clay tournament will raise $65,000.

Nearly 400 people competed for the title of the best sharpshooter

Among them were some familiar faces.

“We’ve got the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office here as well,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said. And the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Now, we haven’t got the final score yet, but clearly, this will be a Walton County-dominated event, right? Mean, we got a couple of ringers in there. That’s what I’m telling Sheriff Aiden, the Sheriff Ford”

Regardless of who earns bragging rights, Sheriff Adkinson said Westonwood Ranch will be the big winner.

“These are people that not just affect lost they’re changing lives for the positive and helping these young men and women become really all that they can all that they can become and become really productive members of society,” Adkinson said.

Despite Sheriff Adkinson’s confidence in his deputies. Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office ended up having the best shot.