PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Shell Island and St. Andrews State Park have secured their place among the top-rated beaches for seashell enthusiasts, according to the popular online travel website, ‘Trips to Discover.’

In a ranking of 14 beaches, Turner Beach at Sanibel Island, Florida claimed the top spot, while Shell Island and St. Andrews State Park came in at number two.

The article highlights the bountiful array of seashells and dolphins in the area, making it a must-visit destination for both seashell and dolphin enthusiasts.

Dauphin Island in Alabama earned third place on the list, further solidifying the Gulf Coast’s reputation for incredible seashell discoveries.

Folly Beach in South Carolina secured the fourth position, adding an East Coast beach to the rankings.

Rounding out the top five are Little Shell and Big Shell Beaches located in Padre Island National Seashore, Texas, which has over 60 miles of driveable beach that’s fun to explore, surf, swim, fish, build sandcastles, collect shells, and more.

See the full list of shell-hunting beaches on Trip to Discover’s website.