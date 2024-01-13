PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction on two of Panama City Beach’s fire stations is officially underway.

These are just the latest in a series of fire stations the city is rebuilding.

The old Station 31 was built in 1991 fire officials said not only was it not built to withstand extreme wind conditions but the department had also outgrown the building.

The facility was demolished in September to make room for the new facility.

“The guys are currently staying in a portable building right behind so they can still respond to incidents like they normally would,” PCB Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Brandon Mumford said. “That station should be done this year. Ideally, but it’s going in the same footprint as the previous station.”

The other new fire station is being constructed on Hutchinson Parkway. Unlike the previous building. The building where Station 32 is currently housed won’t be torn down.

Instead, the new station will be built on a two-acre plot of land the city purchased from the CRA in May for $845,000.

The land is located a mile and a half west of the current station on Middle Beach Road between Alf Coleman Road and Grand Panama Boulevard.

The new station will be over 12,000 square feet and be able to withstand winds up to 160 miles per hour.

“It gives more room for more personnel and more equipment. We’re in the process of trying to upgrade the amount of people we have,” Mumford said. “So having more room to accommodate those people will impact how efficiently we’re able to respond”.

Mumford said the new facility will help them better protect the community.

City officials said the building where Fire Station 32 currently sits will be repurposed.