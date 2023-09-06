PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Seven non-profit organizations are better off Wednesday than they were Wednesday morning.

They received checks today from Pineapple Willy’s pay-it-forward initiative.

Every August for the last 20 years, the landmark restaurant has been donating one week’s profits from food sales to local charities.

They donated $150,000 today, a record-breaking amount.

“It is the greatest feeling on earth, to be honest. These nonprofits worked so hard. There’s so much blood, sweat, and tears going into what they do and it’s so nice to help them be able to give back to the community,” said Pineapple Willy’s CEO Melissa Traxler.



Traxler says she plans to continue the pay-it-forward tradition as long as she’s CEO.

The charities that benefited this year include:

Beach Care Services ($67,000), B.A.S.I.C. Northwest Florida ($18,000), Paws and Claws ($18,000), The Arc of the Bay ($12,000), The Lucky Puppy ($12,000), Big Brothers Big Sisters ($12,000), Gulf Coast Children Advocacy Center ($12,000).

