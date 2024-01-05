PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday afternoon, a serious crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck led to traffic blockage.

A motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a truck in Panama City Beach west of Richard Jackson Blvd, according to police.

Both drivers were taken to a local hospital.

The corporal on scene said the motorcyclist’s condition is currently unknown however he was still breathing as he was taken to the hospital.

Westbound lanes are currently blocked off, and drivers should use caution traffic officals wrote.

News 13 will report additional updates as further details are provided.