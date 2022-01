PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mexican bar and restaurant chain Señor Frog’s is making its way to Bay County.

The restaurant will take the place of Hang Five, which announced its closure on social media earlier this month.

Señor Frog’s features Mexico-style food and a variety of alcoholic beverages.

The company is headquartered in Cancún, Mexico.

The restaurant is set to open in March. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is now hiring.