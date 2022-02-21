PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police as still searching for a suspect in a murder. Meanwhile, another suspect in the case is heading back to court after being held without bond.

Panama City Beach police said they arrested 40-year-old Scottie Black of the Navajo Nation in Arizona last week after they determined that choked his co-worker, Tyrell Sagg, to death in a Panama City Beach hotel in October.

Investigators also have an arrest warrant for Didda Johnson, 34, on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, fraudulent use of a credit card, and providing false information to law enforcement. They believe she is in the Navajo Nation in Arizona as well.

Investigators said Johnson was Sagg’s girlfriend. However, after his murder, she had sex with Black while Sagg lay dead in the hotel room, investigators wrote. She also lied to investigators about his death and used Sagg’s debit card after his death to fund their escape back to the Navajo Nation in Arizona, officials said.

Investigators said Johnson and Black claimed Sagg died because of a heart condition. They then fled the state before an autopsy determined that he was murdered.

Investigators were able to track both Johnson and Black down and interview them in the Navajo Nation. They say Black confessed to the crime. They added that Johnson “provided incriminating statements” and admitted to giving them false information and using Sagg’s credit card.

However, because of their status as members of the Navajo Nation investigators faced “jurisdictional challenges,” and could not immediately arrest the pair, officials said.

Black eventually turned himself in and is being held in Bay County without bond. He is scheduled to return to court for an arraignment on April 18. Investigators are searching for Johnson and believe she is in Arizona.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5000.