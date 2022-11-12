PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — SEALAB I, II, and III may have taken place almost 60 years ago, but it remains a big deal here in the Panhandle.

Panama City Beach is home to a U.S. Navy base and the Man in the Sea Museum, which showcases the program’s rich history.

This weekend, the museum hosted a special reunion for members of the SEALAB.

“We’re so fortunate to have the SEALAB forefathers of saturation diving in town for the first time in almost 20 years to celebrate SEALAB,” museum president Steve Greier said.

Friday night, the divers shared their stories with the community, and on Saturday they visited the SEALAB exhibit at the museum.

The divers in attendance were members of SEALAB II and III. They said the experimental journey was no easy task.

“When we made our dives, we were talking in a helium atmosphere and it was very challenging for the outside to understand any problems we were having,” Sealab veteran Keith Moore said. “We might have to write it on a chalkboard and they read it to the board.”

There are only ten Sealab veterans still alive so sharing the stories and connecting with the community is important for them.

“The young people and the other divers that respect us so much, it almost brings a tear to me because I once was a young man and they had guys come in from the old ships and stuff and talk and we (would say) ‘look at them dinosaurs what would they know’, so I’m now a dinosaur,” Moore said.

Jack Schmitt was part of SEALAB II and III. He and the other divers went through many hard times together and he was happy about seeing them on Saturday.

“I’m glad to see the people and it’s good to see them get together,” Schmitt said. “You can’t beat them. They will stick up for you. They will fight for you, they will drink with you and they’ll make sure you get home.”

SEALAB divers started the museum over 40 years ago and it has since become a very developed Man in the Sea Museum. For many, this was a homecoming to see how much the exhibit and the entire museum have changed.

“I saw it 20, I don’t know, 87, it wasn’t much then, they have improved it by 500%,” Moore said. “It’s got to be interesting to children from kindergarten and up. Displays everything well and the people that run it are very knowledgeable to answer questions.”

SEALAB I itself is located at the museum along with many pieces of history from all three of the U.S. Navy’s underwater habitats.