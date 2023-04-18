PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 25th annual Seabreeze Jazz Festival starts this weekend at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach.

The festival will start off Wednesday with a dinner cruise that will have live music on the boat and then Thursday is when the main stage performers come up.

This festival consists of some of the best names and groups in Jazz and R&B. One of those groups is ‘The Jacksons’ and Vendor Manager Amberley Brown says they are bringing people from all over the country.

“So ‘The Jacksons’ will be kicking us off on Thursday evening and then they’ll be performing our last slot of the night again,” Brown said. “The tickets are sold out, so it was a hot item. So people are going to want to get in at the doors. We had such an amazing response. We sold tickets out pretty early on.”

‘The Jacksons’ will be performing Thursday evening, Apr 20.

This event used to be very small, but that has since changed. 8000 people are expected to attend from Thursday to Sunday.

Although the main stage tickets are sold out, there are still other types of tickets still available for purchase.

“We do have a handful of after-party tickets available on certain days. So if you want to check into that, we do have it available through the box office for purchasing at the front for those days of the after parties that are not completely sold out yet.” Brown said.

The festival runs from Wednesday through Sunday with the gates opening Thursday morning at 10:00 AM.