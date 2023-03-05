PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Scottish families and clans from across the Panhandle descended on Frank Brown Park for the 29th Scottish Festival and Highland Games.

The festival originated to celebrate Scottish culture and history, as well as to share traditions with newcomers.

“Well it’s just to share our Scottish heritage,” Scottish Festival committee member Bill McCurdy said. “We’ve been doing it for 29 years. And it’s a way for us to celebrate our heritage and share it with the community. “

The festival was originally held at the Grace Presbyterian Church but due to its growing popularity, the event moved to Frank Brown Park a few years ago.

One of the festival’s most popular events is the Scottish Highland Games.

“The heavy athletics is very popular watching the big guys running around and the ladies do the same thing,” McCurdy said. “With the telephone poles or the trees. It’s a big tree. And at the toss, it end-over-end for points “

The games date back centuries.

“The athletic stuff dates back to battle tactics back in ancient Scotland. It’s kind of historical and everything is done that way.“ McCurdy stated.

Spectators also enjoyed traditional Scottish food and drinks.

“The Tea Room will have your scones, all kinds of biscuits, the cucumber sandwiches, all the things that are British Tea Room,” McCurdy said. “They have the meat pies, the varieties, the fish and chips. All the, all the fun stuff that that you’re looking for.”

McCurdy said over 5000 people attended this year’s event.