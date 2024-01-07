PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Save the Closet held their first sip and shop of the new year.

The monthly event aims to support local vendors and give back to the community.

Save the Closet is a natural disaster relief organization that was founded in 2018 following Hurricane Michael.

The organization aims to give people free clothes in disaster zones.

“Everything we have in here is indeed fabulous,” said Save the Closet founder and director Katy Lingle Pinson.

The monthly sip and shop event only began last year

“It’s just a fun way for us to reconnect for a day,” Pinson said.

Save the Closet’s founder, Katy Pinson wanted a way to thank her supporters and invite small local vendors to show off their goods and wares for a day.

During the event… Customers got to sip on mimosas, donate or purchase clothes, and even win prizes

“It reminds me of when I was a teenager when we would share our clothes with our best friends,” said customer Laurie Hardy.

The small businesses are happy to put their name out there.

It gives them a chance to provide a service for a fun crowd.

“This is the best turnout we’ve had so far. And this year she’s doing something new. She’s bringing new local vendors in besides me to feed everybody. She’s bringing local businesses to get her name out and to get their name out,” said Gypsy Charcuterie owner Kristy Kelvington.

“I love just everything about it. So I wanted to help out and be a part of it. And I’m so grateful to be here for the very first sip and shop of the year, and I hope to come back for more,” said Your Number One Fan LLC Owner Vyvy Dao.

Save the Closet is staffed entirely by volunteers.

“It’s going to be an amazing year. Last year was the first year we were officially self-sufficient, and we don’t need grants or anything else,” Pinson.

The next sip and shop will be on Feb. 4.

To learn how you can support Save the Closet click here.