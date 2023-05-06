PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches don’t stay that way without a little effort.

Panama City Beach’s Ron Jon Surf Shop partnered with United Way of Northwest Florida to host the 13th annual beach clean-up.

The partnership began in 2003 when Ron Jon first came to Bay County.

Each year, the surf shop donates $10 to United Way for every volunteer that helps pick up trash.

The CEO of United Way Northwest Florida Gina Littleton said 85 people turned out this year to help raise $850.

“So this is a really great fundraiser for United Way because all of this money goes to support all of the work that we do and all the work that our partner agencies do,” Littleton said. “So it’s wonderful of them to do this for us.”

Littleton said they picked up around 50 pounds of trash.

Ron Jon Surf Shop also held a raffle to help raise money for United Way with prizes ranging from gift cards to surfboards.