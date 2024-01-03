PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The movie ‘Roadkill’ is ready to hit the big screen later this week and you can see it in Panama City Beach.

The film, which was made here in the Panhandle, will be shown at the Grand Theatre in Pier Park. It opens on Friday, January 5.

‘Roadkill’ is the story of a young woman, traveling alone, who encounters a renegade drifter, and ends up in a fight for her life.

Warren Fast, who grew up in Bay County, wrote and produced the film. ‘Roadkill’ stars Caitlin Carmichael, Ryan Knudson, Trenton Hudson, and Daniel Harris.

Click here for movie times and tickets.