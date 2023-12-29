PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For over a decade, crowds have packed out Pier Park for the annual ‘New Year’s Eve Beach Ball Drop’ event.

A family fun celebration with live entertainment, 10,000 mini beach balls dropping for kids, and of course the 80-foot-tall beach ball descending right as the clock strikes midnight.

This year, the big beach ball will be even brighter, it was recently refurbished to make the display better.

Live music begins right after 5 p.m., the Kids’ Beach Ball Drop will take place at 8 p.m. and then there will be plenty of food vendors and other live entertainment throughout the night.

Earlier this month, the event received an award from USA Today for the event.

“We were USA Today’s best place outside of New York to watch a New Year’s Eve celebration so it really was quite an honor for us,” Bay County Tourist Development Executive Director Dan Rowe said. “We’ve been doing this for 16 years, and it really is one of those things that our visitors have come, specifically for our local residents, our winter residents, everybody just loves to come out for a great time.”

No New Year’s celebration is complete without fireworks. The sky will be lit up after both balls drop. Click here for more information.