BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach residents in Riviera Beach are no strangers to flooding.

Back in November, residents stood in front of the Bay County board of commission asking for some flooding relief, which they compared to constant 100-year flooding events.

Commissioner Phillip “Griff” Griffitts said the county has spent $1,364,000 to close on four houses at the corner of Riviera Drive and Pompano Avenue.

He said these properties will be turned into retention ponds that will take in floodwaters. The goal is to help lower the water table.

“I think the residents are very hopeful this will help all the problems in the future,” Griffitts said. “So it’s been a very positive reaction from the neighborhood and we are hoping the final result will solve all the problems.”

Griffitts said this retention pond will also have walking paths and sitting areas for residents.

Plans are still under review. He said there should be groundbreaking in the next 30 to 60 days.