PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The beach restoration project is creating piles of seashells, but they aren’t for sale.

Beachgoers are not allowed to take any of the shells piled along the beach.

“If they’re from the beach, you know they came from the beach, anything from the beach is normally free so why not,” Panama City Beach resident Donna O’Connell said.

But Bay County has plans for the shells.

“Those excess shells are being sifted through the sand and they’re creating those larger piles,” Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said. “They do have trucks right now that are taking those larger piles of shells to a Bay County site where they’ll be repurposed for different public projects.”

Rudd does not know what projects the shells will be used for.

That is causing some frustration for beach-goers interested in the shells.

“They’re not letting you have the shells and there are some really pretty ones too and everyone’s kind of upset that they can’t see the shells,” Panama City Beach resident Barry Jones said.

The shells were dredged onshore from the beach restoration project.

Rudd said the shell from the offshore borrow exceeded the permitted threshold. That has led to shells being filtered out.