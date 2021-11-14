Rescheduled food truck festival held in Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Food lovers rejoiced over at Aaron Bessant Park on Sunday.

Orange Beach Breeze held their annual Food Truck Fest, featuring a variety of food, live music, axe throwing, games and a bounce house for kids.

“Hang out, enjoy some music, chill with the family… just have a good day,” attendee Chase Sivels said.

Volunteer Samantha Kayewright said the size of the crowd at the event was unbelievable.

“We have had lines backed up for people coming out today, just wanting to enjoy themselves, and families bringing tents and chairs,” she said.

Some of the food options at the dozens of trucks included a variety of Asian cuisine, barbeque and even gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.

The event was originally scheduled for earlier this year. However, Panama City Beach city manager Drew Whitman issued the festival a conditional denial.

This was reportedly due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the area just a few months ago.

Kayewright said she’s just excited to be back in the community.

“It just, it really warms my heart because we really have had a really tough three years and we need to break the cycle,” she said. “We need to try and enjoy ourselves a little bit more, and learn to love each other, and be more cohesive instead of divisive.”

Organizers with Orange Beach Breeze said they host food truck festivals around the Panhandle all year round.