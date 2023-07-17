PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was cleaning sand from his gun while on a condo balcony when it accidentally discharged, according to an arrest report.

Damien Chhoeung

Damien Chhoeung of Fayetteville was also drinking when he removed the gun from his backpack and attempted to “get sand out of his firearm,” police wrote. However, Chhoeung’s cleaning method was “reckless” and “negligent” and the weapon fired. The gunshot hit a woman in the leg while she was walking on the beach near Chhoeung’s condo.

The woman suffered “great bodily harm,” and was rushed to a local hospital. After the shooting, Chhoeung gave the gun to an as yet unnamed “co-defendant” who threw it in the woods, police wrote.

Chhoeung was later located and arrested. He is charged with possession of marijuana, improper exhibition of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.