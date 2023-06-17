PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Private recreational red snapper season kicked off Friday, June 16th, marking the start of the longest season in recent history thanks to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended the season by two weeks.

The Operations Manager of Captain Anderson’s Marina Pam Anderson said whether its for hire or private recreational red snapper season has a big impact on the local economy.

“For us it’s, it’s our bread and butter.,” Anderson said. “So we can fish eight months of the year. But yet, our season where we actually make a profit is snapper season “

Private red snapper season continues through July 31st.

The season reopens in the fall for 3-day weekends in October and November.