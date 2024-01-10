PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – After Tuesday’s destructive tornado left around 100 residents in Bay County without functional homes, the American Red Cross opened a shelter at the Gulf Beach Presbyterian Church in Panama City Beach.

Before the storm made landfall, the non-profit had set up only a warning center. After the extent of its damages were realized, they were swift to make accommodations.

“This was almost, you know, crawl, walk, to run immediately,” Disaster Program Manager Anthony Cornett said.

So far, the shelter has only seen one tenant. Roy Splitgerber lived in the Harbours Edge Condos complex that was destroyed by the storm.

“I need everything. I’ve lost, lost everything I have,” Splitgerber said.

Cornett supposes that the lack of those needing shelter is due to either victims being taken in by friends or victims not knowing of their options.

Those who seek shelter can find a room, showers, and food at the church. Cornett says if someone doesn’t need a place to stay, they can still take advantage of the offer.