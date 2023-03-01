PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is urging that residents take caution following a confirmed case of rabies on a raccoon this Wednesday afternoon.

According to Florida Department of Health officials, a case of rabies was confirmed following a report of a raccoon that was killed at the intersection of North Lagoon Drive and Jay Street on Panama City Beach.

DOH-Bay officials urge residents to avoid contact with wild and stray animals to protect themselves from the risk of rabies exposure.

Rabies is transmitted through exposure to the saliva and nervous tissue from a rabid animal

through a bite, scratch, or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth.

For further information on Rabies, go to the Florida Department of Health website, or contact DOH-Bay at 850-872-4455.