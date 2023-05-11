PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — What’s more fun than watching a race? How about watching people trying to race and not really succeeding?

That’s mostly what happened tonight at the Laketown Wharf Condominiums where the Beach Care Services Annual Duck Races took place.

13 teams competed in this wacky relay race.

One team member pulls another around the pool on an inflatable duck. Then, their teammates repeat the process.

The best time to cross the finish line wins.

Our News 13 morning team ruffled the competition’s feathers when they hit the water.

The Laketown Wharf team took home the title for the fastest time this year.

But the race between the Beach Police and Beach Firefighters was the wildest of the night.

This is one of Beach Care Services’ biggest and best fundraisers of the year.

“It’s just so much fun,” Beach Care Services Vice President Lindsey Pickenpaugh told us. “You get to see grown adults riding big blow-up ducks, falling into the water, and wrestling. It’s just an amazing time.”

Thursday’s duck races raised thousands of dollars, which Beach Care Services will use to proved emergency assistance, like rent and utilities, to people living and working on Panama City Beach.