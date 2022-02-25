BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Beach Sports Complex has a new sponsor – Publix.

It will now be known as the “Publix Sports Park” at Panama City Beach.

Friday the Bay County Tourist Development Council voted unanimously for the partnership.

Executive Director Dan Rowe said they have been working on securing this partnership for about a year.

“We are thrilled at the results of it because Publix is a great community partner,” Rowe said. “I mean they have been with us through Hurricane Michael, they’ve been with us through the pandemic and they have really stepped up as a partner.”

Rowe said not only will this bring great publicity to the sports park but Publix will give the sports complex $100 thousand a year for the next five years.

“It is the start of a great relationship as we get into the next five years we will figure out how we can collaborate and partner more to do some of the fun things that we’re known for,” Rowe said.

Rowe said the sports complex brings in around $50 million dollars every summer.

He hopes this partnership will help bring business year round.

“When we are bringing in folks year-round to Panama City Beach we are able to sustain jobs and to keep money flowing into our local community is critically important,” Rowe said. “And that is happening now. And the public partnership will allow us to continue to develop and expand those efforts.”

Publix Media Relations Manager Hannah Herring said they are excited about this partnership especially given the support from the Panama City Beach community.

“We are very interested in our communities which we serve and so this just seemed like a natural step for us,” Herring said. “We have many Publixes within a few mile radius of the sports complex and so we know a lot of our customers are actually playing sports here.”

Publix officials say youth sports are vital to all communities.

Tourism officials say Publix will also be the presenting sponsor for Visit Panama City Beach’s UNwineD event for the next five years.