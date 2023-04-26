PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The centerpiece of the Lullwater Lake Basin outfall project is an underground pipe that runs from Lullwater Lake, under the beach, and 1,500 feet out into the Gulf.

The end goal is to control lake levels to prevent flooding and clean up the water. Opponents, like Council Member Mary Coburn, said dumping the lake water into the Gulf will be detrimental.

“I’m very concerned not only about the quality of our water here but also the nesting birds and turtles, we know that putting stormwater into the Gulf can cause a hypoxic zone, which is a dead zone,” Coburn said.

Councilman Michael Jarman, who supports the project, said that’s just not true.

“This project is designed to mitigate flooding around the lake and to properly dispose of the stormwater that’s already going into the Gulf, so instead of the water going onto the beach, it’s going 1500 feet into the Gulf,” Jarman said. “When this project is done, you no longer have that stormwater runoff onto the beach and it will be a clean beach. Turtles and nesting birds will be able to use that area.”

Coburn said she’s also concerned about the cost.

“The city council has $31 million dedicated for this project in grant money, but it’s going to cost at least $41 million and it seems like every day it’s going up more and more,” Coburn said. “One of the things that really concerns me is the long-range maintenance cost.”

City officials said they’re still planning to begin this work sometime this year. They’re still collecting resident surveys, answering questions, and trying to answer all concerns.

“Those that are in the business of knowing how these outfalls operate will be able to answer them to the extent that satisfies the general public and that’s one thing we hope is that people come here to ask questions and are willing and able to receive the information without just discounting it because it doesn’t fit a certain narrative,” Jarman said.

Jarman said his only concern about this project not moving forward would be a shortage of funding. It will take at least 18 months to complete the entire outfall pipeline.