PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County tourism officials are moving forward with their plans for a massive new indoor sports complex in Panama City Beach.

The Tourist Development Council (TDC) updated chamber members on the design process of the $45 million complex.

The 130,000-square-foot facility will be built in the Panama City Beach Sports Park.

It will feature eight different courts, conference and meeting spaces, and will also function as an alternate Emergency Operations Center.

TDC Executive Director Dan Rowe said the complex will be a major fixture in the community.

“In addition to our use, we’ll also have two of the courts will be shared with Bay District Schools so that the Walsingham Academy can go from a K-5 school to a K-8 school, which is one of the things that will save the residents of Bay County over $10 million because the district won’t have to build that that gymnasium, we’re building it for them,” Rowe said.

Rowe said TDC officials are not using local tax dollars for the project.

They are working to secure FEMA and Triumph Gulf Coast funding and will invest TDC money.

The design process should be completed by September.