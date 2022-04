PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you see smoke rising over Panama City Beach’s west end on Tuesday, don’t panic.

The city will be conducting a prescribed burn at the Panama City Beach Conservation Park, weather-permitting.

Wildland Services will burn the southern boundary of the park along Osprey Trail, from Kelly Street Trail to Longleaf Cutoff and Coyote Trails.

Burns are routine for park maintenance, but visitors are asked to avoid the area.