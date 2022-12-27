PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is working to restore water after a break on a water main.

Residents of the Villas at Suncrest at 8603 Whelch Drive, residents of 2212, 2309, 2415, 2419, Laurie Avenue, and residents 8603-8647 Marlin Place have been impacted.

Officials said there was a loss in water pressure around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. They added water service is expected to be back by 8 p.m.

The water in those addresses may be discolored for around 24 hours.

“As a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing of dishes be boiled,” officials wrote. “A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.”

The precautionary boil water notice will not be cancelled until the line is repaired and a bacteriological survey is completed.

If you have questions, contact the Panama City Beach Utilities Department at 850-233-5100, Extension 3.