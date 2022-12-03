PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An update in the investigation of a Georgia man’s violent night behind the wheel was released by Panama City Beach Police Department.

PCBPD said he is responsible for two different traffic crashes within just a few minutes of each other.

In a news release, police identified 34-year-old Derrick Von Davis of Fairburn, Georgia as the man responsible for the incidents.

Police said Davis was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife, which escalated in the parking lot of Gulf World.

As he pulled out of the parking lot, police said he intentionally veered off the south shoulder of the road, striking his wife near the Continental Condominiums.

Investigators said Davis then fled the scene at a high rate of speed, leaving the victim on the side of the road.

As he approached Pier Park Drive, he ran the red light, striking another car and causing it to roll onto its side, according to the release.

After the collision, police said Davis then fled on foot into Pier Park, before officers apprehended him in the Olive Garden parking lot.

Davis’s wife and three of the rolled cars passengers sustained serious injuries and were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay for treatment, and are listed in stable condition.

Davis was arrested and charged with attempted murder, four counts of DUI causing serious bodily harm, four counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injuries or death, domestic battery, and resisting arrest.

His bond is set at $162,000.

The Panama City Beach traffic homicide unit is investigating these crashes.