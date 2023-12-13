PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Planning board members approved the plans for a Topgolf.

“The cat’s out of the bag, I know there was a lot of speculation, but we are excited to partner with the St. Joe Company to hopefully bring the first Topgolf to Florida Gulf Coast,” Topgolf representative Todd Waldo said.

Topgolf is a premiere state-of-the-art sports facility. Design plans show a two-story building with more than 70 tee pads or bays, a full restaurant and bar, a mini golf area, and an outdoor patio.

“We do a lot of tourism and it’s a great place to hold families when it’s raining, they offer food and beverages and amusement, it’s a great way for the whole family to have fun and spend some good time here at the beach,” Panama City Planning Board Chair Josh Wakstein said.

It would boost the local economy.

“A multi-million dollar investment upwards at $26 million, creating about 150 jobs during construction 300 jobs once we’re open and operational, estimating about 200,000 visitors per year coming to this venue alone,” Waldo said.

Topgolf is planned for a plot of land behind the Walmart store by Pier Park. The front of the building will face Powell Adams Road. The back side faces Hills Road which connects to the Summerwood neighborhood, officials say about 1400 feet away from residents. The city will also move ahead with previous plans to extend L.C. Hilton Jr. Drive.

“It was part of the development plan for Pier Park East as agreed upon by previous City Council that included connectivity between Powell Adams and Hills Road helped take some traffic off of Back Beach Road and Front Beach Road,” Wakstein said.

The Topgolf project will go before Panama City Beach City council members at Thursday’s meeting.