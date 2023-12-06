PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In January, Legacy Golf Club announced Bigshots Golf attraction would be coming to Panama City Beach.

Then last month Topgolf Callaway Brands bought BigShots for $29 million and folded it under the Topgolf umbrella.

A golf attraction is coming to Panama City Beach, but no one’s saying what shape it will take.

Next week the Panama City Beach Planning Board will be discussing a golf attraction located in Panama City Beach.

The paperwork describes the proposed facility as a “premier state of the art sports entertainment venue consisting of a technologically advanced multi-level golf driving range, a full-service restaurant and bar, event space and entertainment complex.”

The conditional use application describes it as “two climate-controlled levels of golf ball hitting bays and an outfield with electronic targets for an inclusive, high-tech gold game that everyone of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.”

The proposed facility would be located on about 11.3 acres of St. Joe Company land behind the Walmart in Pier Park.

“I have not officially seen anything yet,” Panama City Beach Chamber President and CEO Kristopher McLane said. “I’ve seen some renderings and heard about some news, but I haven’t seen the official word yet…Golf attraction like that really does give you everything you can. You can play night and day. As for families, for golfers, for non-golfers, if you want a break from the beach or if it’s raining you can go to the attraction. And it really kind of delivers that year-round attraction that gets people to Panama City Beach and gives them something else to do.”

The closest golf attraction to Bay County is a Topgolf in Mobile, Alabama.

Bay County resident Moseley Marc he loved to see it in the community.

“Especially it’s an after-night thing where you get off work, you want to have a beer, have a sandwich, hit a few golf clubs, 8:00. 9:00 at night,” Bay County resident Moseley Marc said.

Officials with the St. Joe Company and the city of Panama City Beach both declined to comment.

Topgolf sent an email saying they don’t have any plans to open in Panama City Beach.

We asked the management at Legacy Golf Club about the future of the BigShots attraction. They sent us a copy of the new article announcing Topgolf buying BigShots.