PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company is planning an attraction similar to Top Golf in Panama City Beach, according to documents submitted to the PCB planning council.

The documents do not name the business as a Top Golf but describe it as a “premier state of the art sports entertainment venue consisting of a technologically advanced multi-level golf driving range, a full-service restaurant and bar, event space and entertainment complex.”

The venue, which will be located on about 12 acres at 15351 Panama City Beach Parkway will be 38,000 square feet have two levels, and include “two climate-controlled levels of golf ball hitting bays and an outfield with electronic targets for an inclusive, high-tech gold game that everyone of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.”

The item is on the agenda for the Panama City Beach Planning Board meeting set for December 13. The documents do not name the business. Top Golf has several competitors with similar activities.

St. Joe Company officials declined to comment.