PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Dramatic video of a road rage incident turned violent.

Video provided by Josie on the Go shows a Marcos pizza delivery driver in a chokehold Friday evening by a large man in a cowboy hat.

According to sources, the driver identified as 22-year-old Dakota Cain Orme was allegedly followed by a white Ford truck to the store on Front Beach Road.

22-year-old Dakota Orme, victim

The man in the passenger side of the truck then got out and choked Orme unconscious before forcefully tossing him to the ground.

Other workers at Marcos and people nearby came to assist the young man. He was taken to the hospital. Orme is reported to be in the ICU with a brain bleed and other injuries.

Panama City Beach Police at last check said Orme is stable.

PCBP arrested 33-year-old Dustin Alexander McDowell on Saturday. McDowell is facing aggravated battery and tampering with evidence charges.

Dustin McDowell, charged in road rage case

Mcdowell, from Georgia, was allegedly the passenger in the truck seen in the videos. Police were able to track down the Ford in a neighborhood in west Panama City Beach.

No official word yet on what sparked the road rage to begin.

Read the official release from Panama City Beach Police below: