“Pirates of the High Seas” fest kicks off on Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach is inviting guests and people at home to take part in this year’s “Pirates of the High Seas” fest.

Anyone can participate virtually or in-person.

There will be a treasure hunt, where people can visit different locations in Panama City Beach for free pirate swag and to take their picture.

“I know Sharky’s is one of the destinations, WonderWorks, we have Goofy Golf, different spots along the beach where you can just have fun with your friends and family,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said. “Even stop in for a lunch or play a round of putt putt golf.”

There are a total of 12 different locations to stop by to visit pirates.

However, this year’s event is a little different than years past. There’s typically a large parade hosted during the annual festival, but COVID-19 had other plans.

“We do love the parade, but this year we made the decision to do the treasure hunt versus the parade, just because we didn’t want those mass gatherings,” Rudd said. “The in-person treasure hunt is going to be live all week long so we can prevent those people from gathering in large groups.”

For those wanting to take part online this year, Rudd said there are downloadable crafts for kids, along with the pirate battle that will be featured on the Visit Panama City Beach Facebook page.

“We had amazing results from the virtual event, and we knew that we wanted to bring that component into this year’s event as well,” Rudd said. “So whether you’re here or a visitor that’s not able to make it to the destination, you can participate in this event.”

There will be fireworks at the end of the event, and the person who racks up the most points during the treasure hunt will win a Panama City Beach vacation for a group of four.

“We’re taking it day by day and just really hoping that we’re getting back to some sense of normalcy and that we are able to host events,” Rudd said. “I know throughout the fall season and spring season, we really do push events to market PCB as a year-round destination, so these events are really important to us.”

Learn more about “Pirates of the High Seas” fest and the schedule for the event.