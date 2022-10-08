PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park did not look how it usually does on Saturday. Pirates took over Panama city beach this weekend.

The Pirate of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival began on Friday and on Saturday the evil pirates created some chaos.

But, Panama City Beach would fool them once again and only let them have the best treasure to exist

“Every year on Columbus day weekend we tell the tale and every year he gets fooled and they feed him the wrong treasure and then we parade through the street and set off a wild display of fireworks and then we beg to stay in the city so we go enjoy the real treasure, the white sandy beaches, and the emerald green waters,” pirate invasion leaders Vincent Pelligrino and Teance Blackburn said.

A father and daughter came from New Orleans to enjoy the festival and celebrate their ancestors who were pirates.

“We heard about the pirate festival here and that there would be some storming of the beaches and what not so we couldn’t resist but to come to visit,” Adam Landry said.

Residents look forward to this event too. Glenda and Bobby Buckland have attended this event for several years.

“Oh we’ve seen a lot of pirates going around here, we’ve seen a lot of excited children that like to get pictures with pirates, we’ve seen a little baby pirate with a buggy that’s shaped like a pirate ship, pirates come in all forms,” Glenda and Bobby Buckland said.

Whether it’s the evil, the good, or the young pirates, there was something for everyone at the event.

“There’s live music, there’s food, there’s entertainment, there’s booths with stuff for sale,” Pelligrino said.

Saturday’s events were concluded with a parade through Pier Park and a firework show.

If you missed out on the treasure Saturday, click here to see the lists of events happening at the pirates festival on Sunday.