PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Since its opening in 1984, Pineapple Willy’s restaurant has become a staple of the Panama City beach community and similar to last year, Pineapple Willy’s is paying it forward.

The team behind Pineapple Willy’s knows the importance of helping each other out.

The restaurant has seen its share of devastation over the years like Hurricane Opal in 1995.

That’s why they give back to that community with their pay-it-forward movement.

“It’s something that we do every year. We’ve been doing it for over 20 years,” said Pineapple Willy’s CEO Melissa Traxler.

When they first started the pay it forward campaign they chose three charities.

“and then last year we decided to go to seven charities, and that’s what we’re doing this week,” said Traxler.

The event started on Monday, Aug. 21 and ends this Sunday, Aug. 27.

The CEO of Pineapple Willy’s says they do it this time of the year so, they can get more local support.

The donations will be 100% of Pineapple Willy’s food sales.

“It’ll be all at the end of the week. On probably next Monday. We’ll end up distributing all the charities to the different foundations,” said Pineapple Willy’s Bar Manager Philip Meintel.

Last year pineapple willy’s donated 144 thousand dollars to seven different charities.

The seven different charities are Beach Care Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, B.A.S.I.C, of Northwest Florida, Gulf Coast Children Advocacy Center, Paws and Claws, The Lucky Puppy, and The Arc of the Bay.

Employees are more than delighted to be giving back to these charities.

“Makes me feel great. I’m just happy to be a part of it. I’ll be working up here this week and knowing that we’re doing some good out there for the community. It’s great,” said Meintel.

Pineapple Willy’s says they plan on doing this for years to come.

“I will always do this event. This is something that just. It’s our tradition. It’s what we do,” said Traxler.

If a local nonprofit or school wants to request a donation, there’s a request form on pineapple willy’s website.

You can find a link to their website here.