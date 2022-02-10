PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway is being turned over to the state for maintenance.

The Panama City Beach council voted for this at their Thursday meeting.

The street officially opened to drivers last May.

Right now the county controls the north side of the road and the beach controls the south side.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said turning their side of the road over to the state was always the plan. He claims state officials are better able to maintain the parkway and make necessary improvements quicker.

“The state has better control, they have better funding and they will be able to take the maintenance of the parkway over and start that immediately,” Sheldon said.

Once the city signs the contract, Griffitts Parkway will be considered a state roadway.