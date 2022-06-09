PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kentucky man is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a sedan early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old man from Sturgis, Ky. was walking across Thomas Drive near Chickasaw Street when a car was approaching.

Reports said the man did not see the car. The driver reportedly tried to swerve out of the way, but the vehicle ended up hitting the man.

The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and hit a utility pole with the front bumper, according to FHP.

FHP said the pedestrian, who suffered critical injuries, was taken to a hospital. The driver reportedly had minor injuries.