PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple people are recovering following two separate water rescues in Panama City Beach Thursday afternoon, police officials said.

According to Panama City Beach Police, the first rescue occurred at 17755 Front Beach Road around 1:30 p.m. Three people had to be rescued from the Gulf.

One of them was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Not long after that, officials said a second water rescue occurred at Public Beach Access 71 where three more people had to be rescued.

One of them was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.