PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach woman was hit by a car on Front Beach Road Sunday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was walking across Front Beach Road near Roselane Court around 10 p.m. when a sedan was approaching in the eastbound lane.

Reports said the woman did not yield to the vehicle, and the driver hit the woman. She was reportedly thrown onto the hood of the car, and the driver continued moving the vehicle for another 100 feet, according to FHP.

FHP said the pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.