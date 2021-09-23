PCB Sports Complex events brings a big economic boost for the beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Activity at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex is creating a huge economic boost for the area’s economy. The complex has been open since 2019.

City officials say this summer it brought in an estimated revenue of more than $50 million.

The complex hosted 20 tournaments between April and July. Each one brought visitors to our hotels and local businesses.

Councilman Michael Jarman said he’s happy people are coming to our beaches and enjoying both on and off the field.

“I think anyone that lives here realizes that when we have big sporting events that you definitely see the crowds here on the beach,” Jarman said. “And when they are not playing ball they are going to Pier Park or shopping or eating or enjoying what we have to offer here.”

City officials say this was a record breaking summer for both the sports complex and Frank Brown Park.