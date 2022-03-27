PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday marked 17 years since Sergeant Kevin Kight was killed in the line of duty in Panama City Beach.

Local law enforcement gathered at the Edgewater Beach Resort Sunday afternoon to celebrate his life.

Sgt. Kight was shot while on patrol during Spring Break in 2005.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people… He was generous, he was kind-hearted, he would help anybody and everybody who needed it,” Kight’s widow, Christina Kight-McVay, said.

Every year, local law enforcement officers gather at the scene to pay tribute to his life.

“It’s great that he’s still remembered,” Kight-McVay said. “That they make sure that even the new officers know and take moment and they tell the stories so they know what this means.”

Christina and Kevin’s son, Brandon, is a police officer with the Panama City Beach Police Department— the same department as his dad.

“It’s wonderful seeing him where his dad was… I know that if his dad were here, the two of them would have the best time,” Kight-McVay said. “If you talk to any of the officers, they’ll tell you that they see a lot of Kevin in Brandon. It just comes out.”

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez led the memorial service on Sunday.

“This memorial is important,” he said. “It’s important that we continue to do this to remember why we do this job in the first place.”

Shortly after the memorial service, Chief Talamantez and other officers were called to a Spring Break shooting right down the street.

The timing of the incident was not lost on Chief Talamantez.

“Right before I came to this scene, I was at the memorial for Sergeant Kevin Kight… Seventeen years ago, he was shot and killed on this very road down the street,” Chief Talamantez said during a Sunday night press conference. “The reality is, law enforcement officers face dangers every day. We need to partner with the community to ensure that these things don’t happen again, especially in this town.”