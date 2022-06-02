PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If this past March seemed busier than usual in Panama City Beach, you’re correct.

The city had the most amount of visitors ever, which surpassed 2021’s historic numbers. The bed tax report increased more than 15 percent for the whole month.

“It’s an incredible number… We were not expecting that so much,” Visit Panama City Beach Vice President of Marketing Jayna Leach said. “We knew that 2021 was a record-breaking year, so we had expectations that we might not reach that goal, but to have surpassed that by 15.6 percent is an incredible number to meet.”

Leach said the increase is easy to visualize.

“It’s definitely hard to put a number on the increase of visitors here, but we definitely know that they are here,” she said. “You can see that in the traffic and the number of visitors out on the beach.”

Even local businesses noticed the trend, with visitors of all ages.

“March was fabulous,” Holiday Inn Resort Vice President of Marketing Elise Jetton-Whitman said. “We had all of our families come down for Spring Break and like we’ve talked about before, we do have some of our college students that get along with our families.”

Tourism officials said the nationwide spring breaks and city-wide events contributed to the high number.

They also said it’s a trend that hopefully continues into the summer months.

“Part of our marketing strategy is to continue to push out Panama City Beach to those travelers in our target markets and then, of course, those in the states with the direct flights to our airport,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said. “We’ve done a really successful job of that, as you can see through our bed tax numbers.”

Even more events are coming up in Panama City Beach this summer. View the full list.