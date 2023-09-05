PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Re-Bath owner Mark Dufour is giving a free bathroom makeover to a deserving veteran.

Dufour owns the Re-Bath locations in both Panama City Beach and Pensacola.

For the second year in a row, his team has partnered with the United Way of Northwest Florida.

Dufour said doing remodeling for veterans was his late father’s idea.

“My father, Duffy, is a World War II vet. He just turned 98 and he found out he had cancer. The guy would have lived well past a hundred, he was in fantastic shape, and we were doing the giveaway last Veteran’s Day. And my dad died three weeks beforehand and he was very involved with this with me.”

Click here to apply or nominate someone you know in need of a new bathroom.

The application deadline is November 1st.