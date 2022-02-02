PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach residents are tired of smelling the rotten odor coming from the wastewater treatment plant on Gulf Dive.

Especially those who live in the Open Sands community right across the street. Resident Melissa Buckley said she has lived in her home for around 30 years and the smell has been there for as long as she can remember.

“It’s pungent, it’s nasty you can’t even make your house smell good,” Buckley said.

Others like Heather and Chris Spinnler have lived there for a shorter period of time. But they say the “porta-potty” like smell can be an inconvenience to their everyday life.

“You smell it when you walk out of the house when the dogs go outside,” Spinnler said. “We have a pool and an outdoor kitchen and we have to smell it when we go out there to enjoy it.”

The residents say the stench just gets worse when it rains.

Panama City Beach officials say this is a common complaint they get from residents.

Tuesday, city officials announced they have a solution for the smelly situation on Back Beach Road.

The city is adding two odor control units to the wastewater treatment plant on Gulf Drive as well as at four city lift stations on Joan Avenue, La Quinta, Hombre Golf Course and Magnolia Beach.

Panama City Beach Councilman Paul Casto said this fix is crucial to improve the residents quality of life.

“We are going to remove it so hopefully this will be the last that the residents have to smell this smell when they ride by,” Casto said.

Inside the odor control tanks, there are thousands of small packing balls to help control the odor around Panama City Beach. How it works is bacteria grow on them and this will help get rid of the chemical causing the smell.

“This will remove up to 99 percent of the hydrogen sulfide which is causing this terrible odor that everybody is complaining about and we’re really excited,” Casto said.

This fix will cost the city around $1.2 million. The money has already been fit into the 2022 budget.

Councilman Casto said the smell should be gone in about a month.