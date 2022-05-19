PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With summertime just right around the corner, officials want to remind parents about water safety.

Memorial Day weekend is known as the official kickoff to summer in Panama City Beach.

It’s also the time for parents to keep an eye on their children by the water.

“From ages one to four, drowning is the number one cause of accidental deaths,” Panama City Beach Aquatics Manager Marydale Moore said.

She said for children, those chances decrease if they receive swimming lessons at a young age.

“When you complete formal swim lessons as a child, that can reduce your risk of drowning by as much as 88 percent, which is huge,” Moore said. “It’s one of those things that as a parent, you can provide for your children in the frame of safety that actually has been proven to work.”

Another surprising safety tip: swimsuit colors.

“When we go out to buy swimsuits, we want to buy the cute ones, especially for the little kids,” Moore said. “But you want to keep in mind that the color of the water is really going to diffuse the color of the swimsuit.”

Moore said colors like blue and black are harder to see underwater, as they tend to blend in with the surroundings.

“You want to go for bright, almost neon colors sometimes,” she said. “Just those really bright colors when they’re in the pool.”

She said the main thing to keep in mind is to pay attention to your children when they are anywhere near the water.

“Active supervision and never swimming alone would be those top two things to take of when you have children at the beach or at the pool,” Moore said.

The Panama City Beach aquatic center offers lessons, beginning the week after Memorial Day.