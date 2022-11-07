PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Panama City Beach man and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

BCSO investigators said 34-year-old Steven Avila-Martinez was arguing with another man over a woman. The argument reportedly started on Saturday at the victim’s home on Dorothy Avenue. Investigators said it then escalated on Sunday when Avila-Martinez returned to the victim’s home Sunday.

Authorities said things got physical and Avila-Martinez pulled a knife, stabbed the victim a number of times in the head, neck and torso, then fled.

Deputies performed life-saving procedures before paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital. The victim is reportedly now in stable condition.