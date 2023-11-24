PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fl. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach kicked off the holiday season Friday night with their annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ event at Aaron Bessant Park.

The free event had something for everyone in the family.

“We have about 30 area vendors here,” Chief Marketing Officer, Jayna Leach said. “So you can definitely, you know, kick off your holiday shopping.” We had Santa Claus come to town and he brought Mrs. Claus. He’s got some elves over there so they can come and chat with Santa, tell them what they want for Christmas.”

11-year-old Charles Fuller said he asked Santa for an iPhone and world peace.

“Because there are too many wars, he just said we can make that happen,” Fuller said.

After visiting with Santa everyone was invited to roast marshmallows over the fire.

“I had two s’mores,” Azaiea Cunningham said.

“The tree lighting is so extra special. Everyone gathers around. We have a countdown going on and the tree is around 40 feet tall. So it makes a great backdrop for your family Christmas card photos” Leach said.

The event was capped with a performance by the a capella group ‘Home Free’.

‘Home for the Holidays’ continues Saturday with gates opening at 3:30 p.m. Entertainment will include Disney’s ‘The Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas’ and Panama City Symphony Orchestra.