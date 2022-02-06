PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of people flocked to Aaron Bessant Park this weekend to treat their taste buds at the Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

This is the fifth year Panama City Beach has hosted Food Truck Festivals of America and the event just keeps getting bigger.

There were over 35 food trucks at the event and over 50 beers and beverages to choose from.

“We are from Boston so we can’t have festivals year-round due to the weather so we started chasing the sun,” Food Truck Festivals of America owner Anthony Pepe said. “We found Panama City Beach five years ago. This was the fifth annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. We are excited to come back every year. It’s a fun-filled family event.”‘

The event also featured face painting, stilt walkers and a DJ.

Pepe said the turnout has been unprecedented.

“This past weekend on Saturday, we probably saw our biggest crowds I’ve seen working with this company in years,” Pepe said. “It was a monster crowd. They came out, they loved the event, they came back the next day. They are telling their friends about it. Ticket sales have been booming and it’s been unbelievable.”

“We drove by this yesterday and we didn’t really know what it was and then he sent us the link on Facebook and it was a beautiful day so we decided why not?” event-goer Grace Lindsay said. “And we are glad we did. There are so many dogs out here.”

Residents also said they love the opportunity to support local businesses.

“I love the fact that you can support all the local businesses out here, so me and my roommate came out to enjoy some beers,” event-goer Joshua McGinnis said. “It’s nice to get out. It’s been chilly, it’s been rainy, it’s been kind of gross and it’s a beautiful day so you can’t really complain.”

Organizers said they plan to continue this event through the foreseeable future.